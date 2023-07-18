First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after purchasing an additional 423,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.