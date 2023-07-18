Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.