Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $37.26.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

