Independent Bank (INDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

