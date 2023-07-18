Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target at $359.00

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.00.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

KNSL opened at $375.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $218.91 and a one year high of $380.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,670 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,844,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,543,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.