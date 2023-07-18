Contrasting Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) and Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Near Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Near Intelligence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Near Intelligence has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.05 $30.00 million $0.33 2.69 Near Intelligence $59.75 million 1.43 $5.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Near Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Near Intelligence.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Near Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 1.62% 1.18% 0.55% Near Intelligence N/A N/A -29.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and Near Intelligence, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Near Intelligence 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Near Intelligence on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide. The company also provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. In addition, it operates Viator, an online marketplace that includes website, mobile web, and mobile app, which allows travelers to research and book tours, activities, and attractions in travel destinations worldwide; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform that offers information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Near Intelligence

Near Intelligence, Inc. operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence. It also provides Engage, which focuses on the flighting and delivery of the campaign to the correct audience; and Compass that measures the effectiveness of the campaign. The company provide its services to retail, restaurants, automotive, real estate, media and technology, government, financial service, travel, and tourism. Near Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

