SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

S opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,760 shares of company stock worth $7,742,556 over the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

