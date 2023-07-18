Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $78.43

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after buying an additional 906,554 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.60. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $90.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.