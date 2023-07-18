PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Financial Contrast

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -3.55% -5.15% -3.05% Cass Information Systems 17.80% 16.45% 1.34%

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $295.12 million 0.35 -$16.56 million ($0.46) -9.70 Cass Information Systems $182.62 million 2.93 $34.90 million $2.44 15.98

This table compares PFSweb and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PFSweb and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than PFSweb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats PFSweb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as health, skincare, fragrance and beauty products, cosmetics, fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, luxury goods, consumer packaged goods, coins and collectibles, jewelry, housewares, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

