British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) vs. 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Critical Comparison

British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -92.05% -69.44% -55.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

22nd Century Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,152.61%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and 22nd Century Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $1.92 17.28 22nd Century Group $62.11 million 0.61 -$59.80 million ($4.80) -0.50

British American Tobacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats 22nd Century Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

