Brokerages Set Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target at $12.55

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.55.

Several research firms have commented on BGAOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Proximus Increases Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. Proximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

(Get Free Report

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.