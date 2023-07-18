Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) & Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sampo Oyj pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A Sun Life Financial 8.90% 14.29% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A $2.76 15.58 Sun Life Financial $25.82 billion 1.17 $2.50 billion $3.86 13.35

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj. Sun Life Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sampo Oyj and Sun Life Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sun Life Financial has a consensus price target of $72.78, suggesting a potential upside of 41.18%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Sampo Oyj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Sampo Oyj on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, rewards, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management and asset management services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products. It is also involved in mutual fund and investment management businesses. Sun Life Financial Inc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.