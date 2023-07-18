Head to Head Review: Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) and Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and Hammond Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International N/A N/A N/A Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Orbit International and Hammond Power Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hammond Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hammond Power Solutions has a consensus price target of C$29.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.32%. Given Hammond Power Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hammond Power Solutions is more favorable than Orbit International.

30.8% of Hammond Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hammond Power Solutions pays an annual dividend of C$0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orbit International pays out -399.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hammond Power Solutions pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orbit International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and Hammond Power Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $22.22 million 0.68 $3.25 million ($0.01) -424.58 Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A C$0.39 106.72

Orbit International has higher revenue and earnings than Hammond Power Solutions. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hammond Power Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hammond Power Solutions beats Orbit International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products. The company also provides buck-boost, control, distribution, drive isolation, encapsulated, furnace, multi-pulse, pad mounted, regulating, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations. It serves renewable energy, commercial infrastructure, and industrial markets. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

