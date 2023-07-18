Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226 ($16.03).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.00) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.21) to GBX 1,330 ($17.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,053 ($13.77) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292 ($16.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.97, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

