Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $54.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

