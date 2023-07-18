Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$16.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Pason Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.97.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.3992762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

