Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $16.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Alector Stock Up 1.7 %

Alector stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.70. Alector has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 342.2% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 1,675,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

