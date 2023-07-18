The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENSG opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

