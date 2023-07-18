Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,960,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 494.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

