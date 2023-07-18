Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.67 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
