Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.67 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

