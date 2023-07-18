PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

