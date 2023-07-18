PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

