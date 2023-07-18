PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
