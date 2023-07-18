StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.