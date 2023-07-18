Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY23 guidance at $14.62-16.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $14.50-$16.00 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $360.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.57. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pool

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Pool by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.