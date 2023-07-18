Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) will announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $237.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.97 and its 200 day moving average is $210.62. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

