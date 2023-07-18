International Business Machines (IBM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. International Business Machines has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.85. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.