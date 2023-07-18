Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Up 92.3% in June

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCM. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 72.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Trading Down 0.2 %

Abcam Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

