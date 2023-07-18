Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:MCB opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $80.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

