Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.30 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Nevada Copper Stock Performance
TSE NCU opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55. The stock has a market cap of C$241.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.86.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada Copper
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.