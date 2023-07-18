Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.30 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

TSE NCU opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55. The stock has a market cap of C$241.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.86.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post 0.0424528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

