Blackstone (BX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

