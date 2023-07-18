Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cresco Labs and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 5 3 0 2.38 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus target price of $6.82, suggesting a potential upside of 292.04%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.71 -$212.05 million ($0.71) -2.45 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $89.49 million 0.20 -$49.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cresco Labs and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Volatility & Risk

Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -25.62% -8.46% -3.48% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

