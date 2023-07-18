NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) vs. Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Head to Head Comparison

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Free Report) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NewLake Capital Partners and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 1 8 0 2.89

NewLake Capital Partners presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $56.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 55.79% 19.30% 6.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.66 $703.28 million $2.91 16.60

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats NewLake Capital Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

