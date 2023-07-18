Reviewing NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NET Power and ITM Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 ITM Power 1 5 1 0 2.00

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.30%. ITM Power has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18,091.01%. Given ITM Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ITM Power is more favorable than NET Power.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

NET Power has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NET Power and ITM Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A ITM Power $7.65 million 79.70 -$63.45 million N/A N/A

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ITM Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

