Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $146.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.60.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $36.89.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.
