Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Financial Comparison

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Tingo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.79 $61.05 million $0.56 80.50 Tingo Group $987.72 million 0.28 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19% Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Tingo Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tingo Group

(Get Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

