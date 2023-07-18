Comparing Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) & SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF)

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) and SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryerson and SFS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryerson $6.32 billion 0.25 $391.00 million $7.18 6.03 SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryerson 4.59% 32.23% 11.38% SFS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ryerson and SFS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryerson and SFS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryerson 0 1 0 0 2.00 SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ryerson presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. SFS Group has a consensus price target of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Ryerson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryerson is more favorable than SFS Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ryerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryerson beats SFS Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryerson

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides processing services. It serves various industries, including metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment, commercial ground transportation, consumer durable, food processing and agricultural equipment, construction equipment, and HVAC. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About SFS Group

(Get Free Report)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.