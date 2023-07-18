Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Critical Review

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 6 10 1 2.71

Atomera currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.44%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $91.56, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -90.43% -68.68% Microchip Technology 26.52% 51.12% 19.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $380,000.00 570.42 -$17.44 million ($0.79) -11.24 Microchip Technology $8.44 billion 5.95 $2.24 billion $4.01 22.99

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Atomera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. Microchip Technology Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

