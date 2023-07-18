Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Financial Contrast

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -3.98% 0.23% 0.16% Golden Matrix Group -5.44% -7.17% -6.41%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Definitive Healthcare and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Golden Matrix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 5.94 -$22.25 million ($0.12) -99.99 Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.19 -$250,000.00 ($0.05) -43.59

Golden Matrix Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Matrix Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare



Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing firms and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Golden Matrix Group



Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

