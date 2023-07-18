Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.