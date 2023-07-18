Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
