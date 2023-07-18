LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
