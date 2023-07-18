LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

