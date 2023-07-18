Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,212 shares of company stock worth $101,082. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

