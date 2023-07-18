Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 246.57

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.57 ($3.22).

Several analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.37) to GBX 346 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

LON CRST opened at GBX 184.30 ($2.41) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.40 ($3.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of £473.50 million, a P/E ratio of 526.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.76.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 4,857.14%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

