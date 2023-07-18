Analysts Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $106.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Crane Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
Crane Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
