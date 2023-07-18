Analysts Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target at $106.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crane Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

