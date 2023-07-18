Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.87. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $9.70.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $154.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 10.25%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

