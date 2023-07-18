Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Friday.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

About Legal & General Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.7883 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

