Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $100.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Heineken Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $58.23.

Heineken Increases Dividend

About Heineken

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5385 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

