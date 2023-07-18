Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $383.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $360.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.57 and its 200 day moving average is $349.57. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

