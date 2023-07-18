Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $26.69

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $892,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

