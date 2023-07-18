Citigroup Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $46.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

