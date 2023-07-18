Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$25.77

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.70 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.10 and a 1 year high of C$26.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.43.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.7158155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

